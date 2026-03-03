Kuehne+Nagel to cut over 2,000 jobs, weighs impact of Middle East conflict

Swiss logistics group forecasts flat or lower recurring Ebit of 1.2 billion to 1.4 billion francs for 2026

Kuehne+Nagel may benefit from the Middle East conflict, as global trade turmoil typically drives higher demand for its consultancy services. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel said on Tuesday (Mar 3) it was cutting more than 2,000 jobs as part of a cost-savings programme implemented in the fourth quarter, after its recurring operating earnings fell 17 per cent in 2025.

The freight forwarder, which targets annual savings of at least 200 million Swiss francs (S$325.1 million), had previously estimated that between 1,000 and 1,500 jobs would need to be cut. The resulting savings are expected to fully ramp up over the course of 2026, it said.

Kuehne+Nagel also forecast flat or lower recurring earnings before interest and taxes of 1.2 billion to 1.4 billion francs for 2026, after worsening market conditions sent last year’s profit falling to 1.38 billion francs.

The outlook is yet to be significantly impacted by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, it said.

Middle East conflict: A potential opportunity?

Kuehne+Nagel said on Monday that customers should expect cargo delays and potential equipment shortages as it reroutes shipments around the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb and the closed Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

“18 per cent of the (global air) cargo capacity, mainly belly capacity, is not operating as we speak. And we do not know whether it’s coming back in the next couple of days or weeks,” CEO Stefan Paul told Reuters on Tuesday.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

He said during a media call that backlogs in Asia meant that in a week’s time there could be insufficient capacity for air freight transportation to the US and Europe.

“But on the sea freight side, the impact (...) on the global supply chain is limited,” Paul added in the interview.

However, he warned that if customers were to shift from sea to air freight, it could cause greater issues with mismatched supply and demand. The company is not currently experiencing such a shift.

Kuehne+Nagel, which operates in more than 100 countries, may even benefit from the conflict, as global trade turmoil typically drives higher demand for its consultancy services.

“Complexity normally helps a forwarder to have better results,” Paul said, though he also warned the war could impact operating earnings if it continues for more than two weeks.

On Sunday, European shipping majors Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd suspended transit through the Strait of Hormuz and began once again rerouting vessels around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. REUTERS