Kuok Maritime Group’s PaxOcean opens S$200 million Jurong shipyard

It replaces PaxOcean’s previous location at 33 Tuas Crescent

The new yard occupies a “significantly larger footprint” with two dry docks and one floating dock. ILLUSTRATION: PAXOCEAN

[SINGAPORE] Kuok Maritime Group subsidiary PaxOcean on Friday (Feb 6) opened a S$200 million shipyard at 5 Jalan Samulun. The company falls under Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok’s Kuok Group.

The shipyard, situated in Jurong Industrial Estate, spans about 17.3 hectares and features two large dry docks, one floating dock, expanded quayside capacity and integrated workshops to “support complex and high-value maritime and offshore assets”.

The build took two years and was jointly supported by JTC Corporation and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), said PaxOcean. It replaces PaxOcean’s previous location at 33 Tuas Crescent.

The new yard occupies a “significantly larger footprint”, which PaxOcean said gives it the ability to handle more complex projects with faster turnaround.

“Overall, the yard will strengthen Singapore’s newbuilding, fabrication, conversion and repair capabilities,” said PaxOcean.

In addition, it said it has committed more than S$3.5 million in R&D investments over the next three years, supported by EDB’s Research and Innovation Scheme for Companies.

A key investment will be PaxOcean’s new Centre of Excellence (COE) in Engineering R&D. That will strengthen capabilities in carbon capture, utilisation and storage, systems integration, simulation and digital twin applications, said the company. It will also support the creation of 12 high-skilled engineering and research roles.

The shipyard is also set to be a “convenient platform” for test-bedding solutions, with support from COE and an innovation hub to “advance Singapore’s capabilities in developing, testing and deploying next-generation maritime solutions”.

It also incorporates “energy-efficient infrastructure and greener operations” under a phased road map that includes electrification initiatives, smart energy and logistics systems, as well as the adoption of green solutions such as renewable energy, biofuels and carbon capture.

In addition, the shipyard is powered by large-scale photovoltaic panels and an energy-efficient air conditioning and mechanical ventilation system to “optimise climate control while minimising energy consumption”.

PaxOcean has five shipyards operating in Singapore, China and Indonesia, with a maintenance, repair and operations facility currently in construction in Saudi Arabia.