Maersk faces network issues, operations affected in some locations

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 5:07 pm
Maersk says the disruptions are due to a technical network issue and not a cybersecurity issue.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Maersk

DANISH shipping company Maersk said on Thursday (Feb 8) that it was facing technical network issues that are disrupting its operations in some locations.

The disruptions were due to a technical network issue and not a cybersecurity issue, Maersk said in an emailed statement, adding that some of the networks were coming back online.

“We have initiated business continuity plans for vessels arriving to terminals and cargo movements.”

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Maersk was experiencing network issues in some locations in Americas.

Maersk also reported fourth-quarter profits below expectations earlier in the day, and said it expected earnings this year to be well below last year’s level due to an oversupply of container vessels, although uncertainty remains around Red Sea disruptions. REUTERS

Shipping

