MPA investigating the sinking of Singapore-flagged ship in South China Sea that left 2 dead

A China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea, on Aug 13, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is investigating the sinking of bulk carrier Devon Bay in the South China Sea on Friday (Jan 23), which left two crew members dead.

There were no Singaporeans on board the Singapore-flagged ship, and four crew members remain unaccounted for, MPA said in a statement to The Straits Times on Jan 23.

Bulk carrier Devon Bay, which was built in 2013 and registered in Singapore, had sunk while en route to Yangjiang, China.

According to the latest available information, 17 of the 21 crew members had reportedly been picked up, said MPA.

China and the Philippines said on Jan 23 they launched rescue operations after receiving reports of a distressed cargo ship near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, carrying 21 Filipinos.

As Singapore is the vessel’s flag state, MPA said it is in contact with the ship owner and relevant search and rescue authorities, and is providing support as required.

The Chinese military said 17 crew members were rescued and two of them later died, after a report around 1.30am on Jan 23 that a foreign cargo vessel had capsized in waters near the shoal.

It dispatched aircraft to conduct searches, and the China Coast Guard sent two vessels for rescue efforts.

One person was receiving emergency medical treatment, it said, adding that China’s maritime authorities were organising additional rescue forces to head to the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it deployed two vessels and two aircraft to rescue the Philippine crew from MV Devon Bay that was loaded with iron ore and en route to the southern Chinese city of Yangjiang.

“The PCG Command Center acquired information from the Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre that 10 of the 21 Filipino crew members were rescued by a passing China Coast Guard vessel,” it said, adding that it received a distress report that the ship was already listing at about 25 degrees.

The PCG said the ship’s last known location was 141 nautical miles west of Agno Bay, in the northern Philippine province of Pangasinan.

In response to media queries, K Line, the shipping agency operating the bulk carrier, expressed its condolences to the family members and loved ones of the two crew members who died, and said it was working to contact the crew’s families to provide necessary support.

It added that it has activated its emergency response team and remained in close contact with the authorities and stakeholders, amid ongoing efforts to find the four missing crew members.

K Line also said vessels near the stricken ship, including those from its fleet, had either arrived or were going to the area to help with search and rescue efforts. REUTERS

Additional reporting by Vihanya Rakshika and Raul Dancel