New regulations won’t halt decline in taxi population, say industry watchers

Industry watchers say that forthcoming regulatory changes will reduce operating costs for taxis, but will not give them a significant advantage.

RECENTLY announced changes to requirements for taxis will reduce costs for operators, but will not reverse the trend of a dwindling taxi population, said industry watchers.

Ride-hailing platforms will continue to be dominant, even though taxis will always have a role to play for certain groups of commuters, they added.

New regulations for the point-to-point (P2P) transport sector, which includes taxis and private-hire cars (PHCs), were announced at the debate on the Ministry of Transport’s budget on Mar 5.

