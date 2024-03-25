Nissan to launch 30 new models by 2027, boost global sales volumes

NISSAN Motor said on Monday (Mar 25) it would launch 30 new models over the next three years and aim to raise its global sales by one million vehicles while cutting costs to improve profitability.

Announcing an update to its medium-term business plan, Japan’s third-largest automaker by sales said it would target an operating profit margin of over 6 per cent by end of the financial year to March 2027 and total shareholder returns of more than 30 per cent.

Nissan was a pioneer in electric vehicles with its all-battery-powered Leaf but its EV efforts have been eclipsed by the likes of US rival Tesla and Chinese leader BYD, including in the world’s biggest car market, China.

Nissan expects all-battery powered cars to make up about a fifth of its global sales by then and those running on its hybrid power system to account for another fifth, while those with only an internal combustion engine would comprise the remaining 60 per cent.

The Japanese automaker now aims to have electrified vehicles, which include hybrids, make up 60 per cent of global sales by the end of the decade, up from a goal of 55 per cent released in February 2023.

Faced with cut-throat competition, Nissan and domestic rival Honda Motor this month said they would consider a strategic partnership to collaborate on key components for EVs and other areas.

SEE ALSO Rivals Nissan and Honda sign MOU on EV partnership

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Of the 30 new models, 16 would be electrified, including eight all-battery powered vehicles and four plug-in hybrids, it said. Nissan plans to reduce the cost of the next generation of EVs by 30 per cent to make them comparable to internal combustion engine models by 2030.

In the US and Canada, Nissan expects to launch seven new models and to revamp 78 per cent of its passenger vehicle line-up for the Nissan brand as well as launching e-power and plug-in hybrid models.

The automaker also plans to roll out eight new-energy vehicles in the Chinese market, four of which will be Nissan brand models, and six new models in Europe.

It is also aiming to launch by the end of its financial year to March 2029 a new electric three-row SUV that will come with a 50 per cent reduction in quick charging time and 50 per cent higher energy density compared to the Ariya model.

Nissan will explore new partnerships in the US and Japan and continue to leverage its long-standing alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors in Europe and other regions such as India and Latin America, it said.

Sources said this month that Nissan was in advanced talks to invest in EV maker Fisker so that it could utilise its truck platform.

Nissan’s aim to boost annual sales and increase its operating profit margin would lay the groundwork for a later phase of its plan aimed at enabling a transition to EVs and realising long-term profitable growth, it said. REUTERS