Not contented with pole position, BYD aims for bigger EV market share in Singapore

SINGAPORE’S top passenger electric vehicle (EV) seller BYD is aiming for a larger market share here as it sets to rev up the Chinese brand to become a better-known marque and improve consumers’ understanding of green vehicles.
Liu Xueliang, general manager of BYD Auto Industry Company, did not provide a sales target despite being pressed by The Business Times, except saying that BYD hopes its sales will do better this year.
He oversees the Asia-Pacific market and spoke to BT last Friday (Feb 23)...