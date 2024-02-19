Outbound travellers from Singapore to pay levy from 2026 as part of sustainable air hub drive

TRAVELLERS departing Singapore will have to fork out more for their air tickets from 2026 because of a levy that will be imposed due to a requirement for flights to use sustainable aviation fuel.
The levy will vary by distance and class of travel. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Monday (Feb 19) that it estimates the levies for a direct, economy class flight from Singapore to Bangkok, Tokyo and London to be S$3, S$6 and S$16 respectively.
The levy is part of a slew of initiatives under the new Singapore Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint, which sets out the country’s plans to reach net-zero aviation emissions by 2050. The blueprint has 12 initiatives in areas from sustainable fuel to efficient air traffic management.
An interim target for 2030 has also been set: to cut domestic aviation emissions from airport operations to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, or 326 kilotonnes (kt) of carbon dioxide.
This is assuming that emissions will grow to 445 kt in 2030 without reduction measures.
This is the first time the government has announced concrete decarbonisation targets for the Singapore aviation sector.
The blueprint was launched by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat at the Changi Aviation Summit.
With Singapore’s air traffic nearly back to pre-Covid levels, “it cannot be a return to business as usual”, CAAS said in a release. “The air hub we rebuild has to be a more sustainable one.”
The blueprint was built on the recommendations of an international advisory panel convened by CAAS, consulting more than 120 representatives from 40 domestic and international partners.
The interim 2030 domestic aviation target applies to emissions from the operations of facilities, buildings, vehicles, passenger baggage and cargo handling at the Changi and Seletar airports.
Meanwhile, the long-term 2050 goal includes international aviation emissions, defined as flight operations from Singapore-based airlines Singapore Airlines, Scoot and Jetstar Asia.
This net-zero goal is in line with both Singapore’s national climate target and the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) long-term target for the global aviation industry.
The blueprint’s 12 initiatives to lower emissions cover three areas – airport, airline and air traffic management.
Targets, levy for sustainable aviation fuel
One key airline initiative is a blanket flight levy to support the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Derived from renewable sources – including agricultural residue and waste oils – it can result in 80 per cent less emissions than fossil fuels.
Such fuel will be a “critical pathway for decarbonisation”, said CAAS. It is expected to eventually contribute some 65 per cent of the carbon reduction required for the 2050 goal.
However, its supply is limited as it costs three to five times more than normal jet fuel and only makes up 1 per cent of current global aviation fuel demand.
To create a more resilient and affordable supply of SAF, CAAS will place a levy to be paid by passengers with the revenue collected going toward supporting SAF purchases.
For 2026, the levy quantum will be set based on the volume of SAF that could supply 1 per cent of total fuel use for flights departing from Singapore, as well as the fuel’s projected price then.
Depending on SAF availability and adoption, the longer-term goal is for the levy revenue to cover 3 to 5 per cent of SAF use by flights by 2030.
As SAF supply is limited and the market is “very nascent”, its price fluctuates more than conventional jet fuel. There is no global price index or futures markets that could allow for price risk management.
The CAAS said its approach reduces price fluctuations that could result from a volume-dictated approach. (*see amendment note)
A second initiative is using the levy revenue to centrally purchase SAF, which lets Singapore “aggregate demand and reap economies of scale”, said CAAS. Businesses or organisations will then purchase SAF from the government.
More details, including whether the levy is payable by departing or arriving passengers, how often it will be adjusted and its exact implementation, will be announced in 2025.
Airports and air traffic management
Five of the initiatives aim to reduce energy use at Singapore’s airports.
These include deploying more solar power on rooftops and possibly sections of the airfields, as well as using clean vehicles such as those that run on electricity or biodiesel, with trials of hydrogen-powered vehicles too.
Three other initiatives aim to improve the efficiency of air traffic management and thus reduce airplanes’ fuel use.
This will be through new solutions such as long-range air traffic flow management, which involves coordinating longer flights across different regions, and trajectory-based operations, which involve more accurate flight paths and tracking of aircraft.
Apart from the 12 initiatives, the Blueprint highlights moves in five supporting areas: policy, industry development, infrastructure, workforce transformation and international collaboration.
These include the existing S$50 million Aviation Sustainability Programme to fund related projects, support for new sustainability-related employment opportunities, and regional cooperation to establish an Asia-Pacific sustainable aviation centre.
*Amendment note: An earlier version of the story stated that the SAF levy will be used to cover the amount of SAF needed for a target percentage of flights. This is incorrect, as the levy will be used to cover the target percentage of fuel use by flights. The CAAS also estimates that the additional cost added by the levy for a flight from Singapore to London is S$16, not S$18 as previously stated. The CAAS has also clarified that its approach is not a volume or percentage based one.