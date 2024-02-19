Outbound travellers from Singapore to pay levy from 2026 as part of sustainable air hub drive

TRAVELLERS departing Singapore will have to fork out more for their air tickets from 2026 because of a levy that will be imposed due to a requirement for flights to use sustainable aviation fuel.

The levy will vary by distance and class of travel. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Monday (Feb 19) that it estimates the levies for a direct, economy class flight from Singapore to Bangkok, Tokyo and London to be S$3, S$6 and S$16 respectively.

The levy is part of a slew of initiatives under the new Singapore Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint, which sets out the country’s plans to reach net-zero aviation emissions by 2050. The blueprint has 12 initiatives in areas from sustainable fuel to efficient air traffic management.

An interim target for 2030 has also been set: to cut domestic aviation emissions from airport operations to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, or 326 kilotonnes (kt) of carbon dioxide.

This is assuming that emissions will grow to 445 kt in 2030 without reduction measures.

This is the first time the government has announced concrete decarbonisation targets for the Singapore aviation sector.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 12.30 PM ESG Insights An exclusive weekly report on the latest environmental, social and governance issues. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

The blueprint was launched by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat at the Changi Aviation Summit.

With Singapore’s air traffic nearly back to pre-Covid levels, “it cannot be a return to business as usual”, CAAS said in a release. “The air hub we rebuild has to be a more sustainable one.”

The blueprint was built on the recommendations of an international advisory panel convened by CAAS, consulting more than 120 representatives from 40 domestic and international partners.

The interim 2030 domestic aviation target applies to emissions from the operations of facilities, buildings, vehicles, passenger baggage and cargo handling at the Changi and Seletar airports.

Meanwhile, the long-term 2050 goal includes international aviation emissions, defined as flight operations from Singapore-based airlines Singapore Airlines, Scoot and Jetstar Asia.

This net-zero goal is in line with both Singapore’s national climate target and the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) long-term target for the global aviation industry.

The blueprint’s 12 initiatives to lower emissions cover three areas – airport, airline and air traffic management.

Targets, levy for sustainable aviation fuel