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‘Pilots were forced to brake firmly’: Jetstar, Qatar Air planes narrowly avoid collision at Sydney airport

No passengers were injured, but a cabin attendant required treatment from paramedics, Jetstar says

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Published Sun, Aug 9, 2026 · 01:31 PM
    • A Jetstar Airways plane was taxiing out from its bay at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport when another aircraft approached.
    • A Jetstar Airways plane was taxiing out from its bay at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport when another aircraft approached. PHOTO: DANI BROWN/X

    SYDNEY airport authorities are examining a near collision that occurred between two planes on the tarmac on Sunday (Aug 9), which resulted in flight delays at Australia’s busiest airport.

    A Jetstar Airways plane was taxiing out from its bay at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport when another aircraft approached, the carrier said in a statement. No passengers were injured, but a cabin attendant required treatment from paramedics, Jetstar said. The other jet involved was a Qatar Airways plane, according to people familiar with the matter.

    “Our aircraft was following instructions by air traffic control when the pilots were forced to brake firmly after another aircraft came in close proximity,” a Jetstar spokesperson said. “We have commenced an investigation into the incident.” 

    Air traffic manager, Airservices Australia, said it is reviewing the incident and will assist with any safety investigation, according to a statement.

    Flightradar24 data showed that the only Qatar Airways aircraft, a Boeing 777, at Sydney Airport at the time was one operated on behalf of Virgin Australia. The area of the incident, near the airport’s Terminal 2, indicates the Qatar plane was being towed to a remote parking stand having landed earlier on Sunday morning. It arrived at Terminal 1, on the other side of the airport.

    Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

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    Airservices Australia said it has enforced measures including departure spacing at the Sydney airport to “safely manage projected airborne and departure demands” following the incident.

    “We are working with airlines to reduce delays and the impact on passenger travel as much as possible,” it said. BLOOMBERG

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