The Business Times
business-time-50

Qantas to axe 850 jobs in offshoring deal with Accenture

Qantas is the latest company to move jobs overseas in a bid to cut costs and improve efficiency

Summarise
Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 09:51 AM — Updated Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 06:05 PM
    • The cuts affect around 3% of Qantas‘ Australian workforce of 28,000.
    • The cuts affect around 3% of Qantas‘ Australian workforce of 28,000. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SYDNEY] Qantas said on Tuesday (Nov 10) it would cut 850 jobs in Australia and outsource some corporate functions to consulting firm Accenture as it adapts to the increased use of artificial intelligence in the airline industry.

    In an e-mail to staff, Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson said the jobs would be cut “over the coming years”, with the first round to happen by mid-2027.

    “I know this is hard news for some, and I’m sorry for the uncertainty it brings,” Hudson said. The job cuts affect around 3 per cent of Qantas’ Australian workforce of 28,000.

    The first phase of the cuts would affect finance, procurement, human resources and marketing staff. Some roles would be shifted to Accenture and performed by teams that would be “mostly” based in India.

    The airline, Australia’s flag carrier, said the move was in response to rapid changes in the industry due to AI, and the partnership would help it overhaul its legacy systems and simplify some corporate functions.

    “Through a partner we can access the data and AI skills that every industry in the world is competing for, because we cannot hire at the pace this work needs,” Hudson said.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    Qantas is the latest in a growing number of big Australian companies to offshore workers in a bid to cut costs and improve efficiency. Woolworths, Officeworks, Telstra and National Australia Bank have announced similar moves this year.

    The Australian Services Union (ASU) said in a statement that Qantas had previously assured staff there was no plan to offshore jobs under the Accenture deal.

    “Earlier this year, Qantas told us directly there was no plan to offshore any jobs. Today, they’ve come out and told hundreds of staff members that their work will now be delivered mostly from people overseas,” ASU assistant national secretary Scott Cowen said.

    “Qantas staff have the right to an explanation.”

    “AI is having a huge impact on workers across the country, but the cost of technology change should not be borne by the workers who have kept the airline running for years.” REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    QantasTech layoffsAustralia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Chan will relinquish his MHA and HTX appointments and will succeed LTA chief executive Ng Lang on May 1, 2027.

    MHA deputy secretary Chan Tsan to succeed Ng Lang as LTA chief executive

    Japan introduced temporary petrol price subsidies in response to spikes in energy costs.

    Protect people, not prices: How Asean+3 can build resilience to energy shocks

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Alice Huang (right) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (centre) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025.

    Nvidia intervened in US probe of Megaspeed chip smuggling

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More