The Business Times
business-time-50

Qantas, pilots’ union reach provisional agreement in pay talks

The deal with pilots comes as a Qantas ground workers’ union said that around 650 staff would soon vote on industrial action

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 12:50 PM
    • Qantas said it was pleased to have reached an “in principle agreement” with its long-haul pilots.
    • Qantas said it was pleased to have reached an “in principle agreement” with its long-haul pilots. PHOTO: EPA

    [SYDNEY] Qantas and an Australian pilots’ union said on Thursday (Aug 6) they had reached a provisional agreement on a wage deal after the airline’s long-haul pilots this week voted in favour of industrial action, including 24-hour stoppages and delayed sign-ons.

    The deal would cover about 1,700 long-haul pilots who fly Qantas’ Airbus A380 and A330 jets and Boeing 787 planes, mainly on international routes. Short-haul pilots have a separate agreement.

    The Australian and International Pilots Association said it has been encouraged by the progress made in discussions at Australia’s industrial umpire, the Fair Work Commission.

    “A broad agreement has been reached (with Qantas). We are hopeful this agreement can be formalised in the coming days,” AIPA President Andrew Marshall said by email.

    Qantas said it was pleased to have reached an “in principle agreement” on a deal that would deliver significant pay increases, rostering improvements and additional career progression opportunities, while balancing the needs of its business.

    A protected action ballot — a secret vote that gives employees the chance to decide whether they want to strike — was approved by a majority of the airline’s long-haul pilots after negotiations over pay and working conditions failed to produce an agreement.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The prospect of a wage deal with pilots comes as a Qantas ground workers’ union said on Thursday that around 650 workers would soon vote on industrial action.

    Protected industrial action in Australia, including strikes or work stoppages, requires the Fair Work Commission to approve a ballot that is then put to union members for a vote. Employers must be given advance notice of any industrial action. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Qantasindustrial actionAustralia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Non-interest income is up 51% at S$1.91 billion, driven by broad-based growth across fee, trading and insurance income.

    OCBC Q2 profit rises 22% to S$2.22 billion, beating expectations

    The earnings slightly beat the S$1.45 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts.

    UOB Q2 profit climbs 10% to S$1.48 billion, edging past estimates

    Marina Square shopping mall is part of the Marina Square complex, which also includes three hotels.

    DP Architects, PSB Academy to exit Marina Square ahead of revamp

    “We believe further execution could drive renewed outperformance versus the Straits Times Index,” note the analysts.

    DBS names seven ‘deep-value’ stock picks to ride Singapore’s value-unlocking theme

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More