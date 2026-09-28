Rolls-Royce to invest US$398 million in UK manufacturing

The company has invested more than £3 billion in the UK since 2023 and spent over £2.8 billion with UK-based suppliers in 2025 alone. PHOTO: BT, FILE

[LONDON] British engine maker Rolls-Royce will invest £300 million (US$397.9 million) to build and upgrade manufacturing and engineering facilities in the UK for aerospace and defence, it said on Monday (Sep 28).

Rolls-Royce will invest more than £140 million in Derby, home to its civil aerospace operations, on new engineering and manufacturing facilities.

The company will also invest over £150 million across its sites in Bristol, Inchinnan, Rotherham and Ansty to upgrade defence-related operations and expand manufacturing capacity.

“From Derby and Bristol to Rotherham, Glasgow and Warwickshire, it will back skilled jobs, strengthen our sovereign industrial capability, and help drive growth in communities across the United Kingdom,” UK finance minister John Healey said in a statement.

The company has invested more than £3 billion in the UK since 2023 and spent over £2.8 billion with UK-based suppliers in 2025 alone, it said.

Rolls-Royce reported a 46 per cent rise in underlying operating profit to £2.5 billion for the first half of the year in July, benefiting from strong demand across its aerospace and defence businesses. REUTERS