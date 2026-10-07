SIA, Air India expand code-share flights, reciprocal mileage perks

The offerings come as part of the first phase of initiatives under a pact signed in January

Customers will be able to book eligible flights between India and Singapore operated by either SIA or Air India on a standalone basis. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines ( SIA ) and Air India will offer standalone code-share flights and “enhanced” frequent-flyer benefits, giving passengers “greater flexibility” in trip planning with 126 weekly flights.

Currently, an eligible Air India-operated code-share flight booked through SIA must include an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa.

This requirement will be scrapped from Oct 15, so customers can book eligible flights operated by either airline on a standalone basis.

The expanded customer offerings cover flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

They come as part of “the first phase of initiatives” under a commercial pact signed in January, the two carriers said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 7).

“Demand for travel between Singapore and India remains strong,” noted SIA chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin, adding that the partnership will “give customers greater choice and convenience, as well as enhanced reciprocal benefits for our frequent flyer members”.

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SIA and Air India currently have a code-share agreement covering 77 destinations in 27 countries and territories. The Singapore flag carrier owns a 25.1 per cent stake in the Indian airline.

From the second quarter of 2027, both airlines’ frequent-flyer programme members will have “enhanced reciprocal benefits” on eligible routes, in addition to their existing Star Alliance privileges.

“Maharaja Club Platinum and KrisFlyer PPS Club members will enjoy priority check-in and boarding privileges, alongside other top-tier members of the respective airlines,” the airlines said.

Maharaja Club Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will also get additional baggage allowances and priority boarding benefits on eligible routes.

SIA and Air India added that they are “working on further customer-focused initiatives, including improved schedule connectivity to reduce layovers and waiting times, enhanced offerings for corporate customers, and additional measures to streamline the travel experience”.