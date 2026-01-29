SIA and Malaysia Airlines tie-up formalised after Malaysian approval

This follows approval from the Singapore authorities last year

Singapore Airlines codeshares on Malaysia Airlines' services between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, London-Heathrow and 15 domestic destinations within Malaysia. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] A joint business partnership between Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines was formalised on Thursday (Jan 29), following Malaysian authorities’ approval earlier this month.

Potential initiatives in the tie-up include revenue sharing flights between the two countries, joint fare products, coordinated flight schedules and joint corporate travel arrangements across both markets, said the two flag carriers.

“Our win-win collaboration strengthens both carriers’ operations,” said Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong. “This also reinforces the long-standing and deep people-to-people and trade links between Singapore and Malaysia, supporting economic growth and connectivity that will benefit both nations.”

Captain Izham Ismail, group managing director of Malaysia Aviation Group, said that the partnership will bolster Malaysia Airlines’ competitive position by “enhancing scale, relevance and network resilience across key markets”.

Both airlines added that they will communicate further details as they are rolled out.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore granted conditional approval for commercial cooperation between the two airlines in July last year.

Since signing an agreement in 2019, the airlines have progressively expanded their codeshare arrangements. Today, Singapore Airlines codeshares on Malaysia Airlines’ services between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, London-Heathrow and 15 domestic destinations within Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines codeshares on Singapore Airlines’ services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, as well as between Singapore and nine other destinations outside Malaysia.

In 2024, both carriers also introduced reciprocal cross-participation between their frequent flyer programmes, allowing members to earn KrisFlyer miles and Enrich points on selected flights operated by the airlines.