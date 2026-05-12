SIA Engineering expects ‘moderate’ impact from Middle East war – for now

Base maintenance demand is ‘still strong’, with the group getting more enquiries about slot availability

SIA Engineering CEO Chin Yau Seng says the set-up cost for the group's wholly owned Subang subsidiary in Malaysia has peaked. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] SIA Engineering is not spared from rising electricity cost and diesel prices, but the impact will be muted to a “large extent” given the size of the business, said CEO Chin Yau Seng at an earnings briefing on Tuesday (May 12).

Carriers cutting back flights – as a result of rocketed jet fuel prices or fuel shortages – is also a minus for the group’s line maintenance business, he noted.

However, the group is looking at passing on costs to airline customers to mitigate cost pressures where possible, such as at upcoming contract renewals.