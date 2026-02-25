The Business Times
SIA’s Q3 financials beat street consensus; analysts see early signs of pricing recovery

DBS believes group’s better-than-expected passenger yields are ‘a potential early sign of an inflection point’

Tay Peck Gek

Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 11:44 AM
    • Singapore Airlines achieved a record quarterly revenue of S$5.5 billion, up 5.5%, in its third quarter.
    [SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) third-quarter financial performance beat street estimates, with analysts seeing early signs of pricing recovery.

    The airline on Tuesday (Feb 24) posted a 25.9 per cent year-on-year improvement in operating profit to S$792 million for the quarter to December. This came even as net profit tumbled 68.9 per cent to S$505 million in the absence of a one-time accounting gain.

    It also achieved a record quarterly revenue of S$5.5 billion, up 5.5 per cent on the year.

