SIA’s Q3 financials beat street consensus; analysts see early signs of pricing recovery

DBS believes group’s better-than-expected passenger yields are ‘a potential early sign of an inflection point’

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) third-quarter financial performance beat street estimates, with analysts seeing early signs of pricing recovery.

The airline on Tuesday (Feb 24) posted a 25.9 per cent year-on-year improvement in operating profit to S$792 million for the quarter to December. This came even as net profit tumbled 68.9 per cent to S$505 million in the absence of a one-time accounting gain.

It also achieved a record quarterly revenue of S$5.5 billion, up 5.5 per cent on the year.