The Business Times

Singapore Airlines jet suffers damage to tail during aborted landing at Changi Airport

Summarise
Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 04:21 PM
    • All 256 passengers and 16 crew members disembarked normally, according to a Singapore Airlines spokesperson.
    • All 256 passengers and 16 crew members disembarked normally, according to a Singapore Airlines spokesperson. PHOTO: @AVIATIONBRK/X

    [SINGAPORE] A Singapore Airlines (SIA) jet damaged its tail while landing at Changi Airport on Jan 24, after arriving from Manila amid windy conditions.

    All 256 passengers and 16 crew members on the Airbus A350-900, flight SQ917, disembarked normally, an SIA spokesperson told The Straits Times on Jan 27.

    The aircraft had a rejected landing at 6.07pm due to wind conditions at the airport. During the manoeuvre, its tail made contact with the runway, the spokesperson added.

    A rejected landing is also known as aborted landing, where the pilot aborts a landing right before or after touchdown.

    “The aircraft went around and landed safely at 6.32pm, and taxied to the terminal uneventfully. All customers and crew disembarked normally,” SIA said.

    Distinct scrap marks can be seen on the underside of the aircraft’s tail in a photo posted on X by user @aviationbrk.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    The SIA spokesperson added that the aircraft is undergoing repairs.

    ST has contacted the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) for more information on the wind conditions at Changi Airport on the day of the incident. THE STRAITS TIMES

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore Airlines

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More