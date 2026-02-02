The Business Times

Singapore Airlines launching direct flights to Riyadh from June

This will be the group’s second destination in Saudi Arabia, complementing Scoot flights to Jeddah

Therese Soh

Published Mon, Feb 2, 2026 · 04:31 PM
    • SIA's passenger planes will fly between Singapore and Riyadh four times a week.
    [SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) will commence non-stop flights between Singapore and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from June 2026 to March 2027.

    The capital city, which is also the administrative and financial centre of Saudi Arabia, will be SIA Group’s second destination in the Kingdom and will complement Scoot’s four-time weekly service to Jeddah.

    Services between Singapore and Riyadh will also take place four times a week.

    The airline will operate the medium-haul variant of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft for the service. The aircraft has 303 seats in two cabin classes, with 40 seats in business class and 263 seats in economy class.

    Lee Lik Hsin, chief commercial officer of SIA, said: “Our return to Riyadh comes amid its thriving business environment and ambitious development, which make it one of the Middle East’s most dynamic cities. Beyond a new destination, this service will potentially allow us to work with our partners to offer our customers additional travel options across the region.”

    SIA did not mention whether non-stop flights to Riyadh will continue after Mar 27, 2027.

