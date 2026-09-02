Singapore Airlines to unveil new cabin products in November

The upcoming seats will be the first meaningful redesign of its long-haul business class in almost two decades

The in-flight entertainment system across all cabin classes, as well as the in-flight entertainment screens in first class and business class, will be upgraded. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be unveiling its highly anticipated next-generation cabin products, with its top-tiers of frequent fliers set to get a sneak preview in early November.

Travel hack website The MileLion, in a post published on Tuesday (Sep 1), wrote that selected Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members have received SIA’s invitations to the event that is touted as the “next chapter” in its travel experience.

Describing this as a “do-or-die time” for the national carrier, MileLion’s founder Aaron Wong explained that SIA has “fallen way behind” on its hardware.