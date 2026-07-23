SingPost chairperson says talks with government ongoing in response to query about state aid

Teo Swee Lian says she cannot disclose the discussions ‘until and unless the government has decided that it wants to reveal it’

SingPost’s 34th annual general meeting at Suntec Singapore lasted around two and a half hours, with 12 resolutions approved. PHOTO: TAY PECK GEK, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Post (SingPost) chairperson Teo Swee Lian said that the national postal service provider has been “talking to the government”, when asked about state aid for its loss-making postal business.

She was responding to a shareholder’s question at the group’s 34th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday (Jul 23) at Suntec Singapore.

Teo said that she was not at liberty to disclose the confidential discussions “until and unless the government has decided that it wants to reveal it”.