Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with flight attendants' union

Published Wed, Mar 20, 2024 · 8:51 pm
The airline’s flight attendants are demanding higher pay and better work rules in the new contract.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Airlines

SOUTHWEST Airlines said on Wednesday (Mar 20) it reached a tentative agreement with its flight attendants’ union for a new contract covering nearly 20,000 cabin crew members.

The airline’s flight attendants had been demanding higher pay and better work rules in the new contract. The previous contract came up for renewal in 2018.

In the past two years, unions across the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have demanded higher wages and more benefits in a tight labour market.

The Transport Workers Union’s local chapter, representing the flight attendants, will present details of the agreement directly to the cabin crew members for a ratification vote.

Southwest Airlines’ cabin crew members approved a strike mandate in January after rejecting a tentative contract.

The airline has ratified contracts with nine worker groups since October 2022. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Unions

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

European airline CEOs say industry consolidation vital

Dutch court finds KLM ads misleading in greenwashing case

Volkswagen, Mobileye to bring new automated driving functions to series production

Ferrari sued for failing to fix ‘dangerous’ brake defect

COE prices rise across the board except for commercial vehicles

Zombie Chinese EV makers resurrected in ‘productive force’ push

Breaking News

Most Popular