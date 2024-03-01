Tesla rolls out new incentives in China as price war escalates

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 2:16 pm Updated Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 3:08 pm
Tesla also offers limited-time preferential financing plans that could save up to 16,600 yuan for purchases of Model Y.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Electric Vehicles

TESLA unveiled new incentives, including insurance subsidies, on Friday (Mar 1) to woo consumers in the world’s largest auto market, where the US electric vehicle (EV) giant is in a protracted price war against entrenched rivals such as BYD.

Pickups of existing inventories of Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs by the end of March would be entitled to a maximum of 34,600 yuan (S$6,575) worth of incentives, Tesla said.

Among the incentives are a 8,000 yuan discount in car insurance products with partnerships with Tesla, and a 10,000 yuan discount if the buyer chooses a change of paint.

Tesla also offers limited-time preferential financing plans that could save up to 16,600 yuan for purchases of Model Y.

When asked about the amount of inventory Tesla had in China, a sales representative said it was limited, but declined to provide details.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO

In the face of slowing demand and rising competition, Tesla slashed prices on some Model 3 and Y cars in China in January and offered cash discounts for some Model Ys from Feb 1.

Its biggest local rival BYD on Friday lowered the starting price of a new version of its Song Pro hybrid SUV by 15.4 per cent.

BYD, which dethroned Tesla as the world’s top EV maker in Q4, had responded with even bigger discounts on an array of new car versions in February. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

tesla

China

BYD

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

Thailand aims for 150 million passengers a year at main airport

US sees China’s space threat growing at ‘breathtaking pace’

China’s Comac takes on Boeing and Airbus

BYD bolsters Japan push with EV lineup, dealership network

Boeing agrees to US$51 million settlement for US export violations, including in China

Sats posts S$31.5 million Q3 profit on strong cargo volumes, seasonal demand

Breaking News

Most Popular

UPDATED 21 seconds ago