Uber targets US$1 billion boost with 2026 European expansion

The company expects the move to generate an additional US$1 billion in gross bookings over the next three years

The expansion will also see Uber enter Austria, Denmark, Finland and Norway. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Uber plans to expand its food-delivery business into seven new European markets in 2026, launching services in markets including the Czech Republic, Greece and Romania, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday (Feb 15).

The expansion will also see Uber enter Austria, Denmark, Finland and Norway. The company expects the move to generate an additional US$1 billion in gross bookings over the next three years.

“We are seeing strong demand from merchants and consumers for Uber’s platform – and we think it’s time to raise the bar, shake things up and deliver better value across the category,” said Uber’s global delivery head Susan Anderson.

Earlier this week, Uber agreed to acquire the delivery arm of Turkey’s Getir from Emirati controlling shareholder Mubadala, strengthening its footprint in Turkey.

Uber’s expansion plans were first reported by the Financial Times. REUTERS