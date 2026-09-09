The Business Times
business-time-50

UK flights resume after major air traffic outage

Airports warn of more disruption

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 04:30 PM
    • Stranded passengers at Heathrow Airport‘s Terminal 5 in London. Flights from British airports resumed early on Wednesday (Sep 9) after a major air traffic control failure.
    • Stranded passengers at Heathrow Airport‘s Terminal 5 in London. Flights from British airports resumed early on Wednesday (Sep 9) after a major air traffic control failure. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LONDON] Flights from British airports resumed early on Wednesday (Sep 9) after a major air traffic control failure, but hubs warned that it would take time for operations to return to normal and questions mounted about the reliability of Britain’s aviation systems.

    The hours-long shutdown on Tuesday, which resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded, has ramped up pressure on air traffic control provider NATS and its boss Martin Rolfe.

    Transport minister Heidi Alexander will hear from Rolfe after she summoned him to explain what happened amid concerns that the infrastructure and technology are not up to scratch.

    The shutdown comes three years after the last system meltdown in August 2023, when cancelled flights on one of the busiest travel days of the year cost airlines £100 million (US$135 million).

    A radar-related technical issue also disrupted flights in July 2025, affecting major airports including London’s Heathrow, Britain’s largest.

    “I am seeking assurances that lessons will be learned and systems that support aviation are up to the job,” Alexander said on X.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline, has been calling for Rolfe to resign since 2023.

    Yvonne Moynihan, managing director of Wizz Air in the UK, said on Wednesday that Rolfe should consider his position.

    “I think in any industry when you have had three failures you need to consider, three strikes and you’re out,” she told the BBC.

    Rolfe on Wednesday apologised to those affected by the issue, ruling out a cyberattack as the cause, and said he believed the issue would be different to previous outages.

    “I would say the UK has one of the best reputations in the world for its air traffic control service, both from a safety perspective and from a resilience perspective,” he told the BBC, adding that he took responsibility for the problem but said his main focus was on safety.

    As operations restarted, Heathrow said passengers should check with their airline before heading to the airport as schedules would have changed due to the problems on Tuesday.

    “We are expecting knock-on impacts as aircraft and crew reposition,” the UK’s busiest hub said in a statement.

    “We know how frustrating this situation is and ... are working closely with our local NATS team and airline partners to recover normal operations as quickly as possible.”

    London Gatwick, Britain’s second busiest airport, also advised passengers to check with their airline first.

    Ryanair said around 150,000 of its passengers had been affected on Tuesday and it cancelled more than 200 flights, while British Airways said it had cancelled or diverted 100 flights with tens of thousands impacted.

    NATS is a public-private partnership which is partially owned by airlines including British Airways and easyJet, pension funds and the government. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Heathrow Airport

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The weakness is a near-term market adjustment rather than a crack in Malaysia’s fundamentals, says Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

    Singdollar hits 10-month high against MYR; analysts still bullish on ringgit

    “I consider myself lucky. I don’t consider myself successful,” says Ng Yih Pyng, the second-generation leader of Tomei Consolidated.

    What’s luck got to do with it? Everything, says Malaysian jewellery king Tomei’s chief

    Price increases are still working their way through the system, with much of the underlying cost pressures yet to show up on supermarket shelves.

    The coming food price shock: How war, weather and fuel are colliding

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More