United Airlines offers upbeat outlook on strong premium travel demand

[CHICAGO] United Airlines on Tuesday issued an upbeat outlook for the current quarter and the full year, buoyed by strong demand from higher-income and corporate travelers.

The Chicago-based carrier also exceeded profit expectations for the December quarter.

United forecast first-quarter adjusted profit of US$1 to US$1.50 per share. The midpoint of the range, US$1.25, is above analysts’ average estimate of US$1.13, according to LSEG data.

For 2026, United projected adjusted earnings of US$12 to US$14 per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$13.16 a share.

Its adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter came in at US$3.10 per share, topping analysts’ estimate of US$2.94. Total revenue rose 4.8 per cent to US$15.4 billion. REUTERS