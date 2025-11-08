The Business Times

UPS to ground 9% of its airline fleet after plane crash

    • A drone view of the crash site next to a runway at the Muhammad Ali International Airport following the crash of a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Kentucky, Nov 7, 2025.
    Published Sat, Nov 8, 2025 · 02:02 PM

    UNITED Parcel Service said it will ground its McDonnell Douglas MD-11 planes, accounting for about 9 per cent of its fleet, after a crash this week.

    “Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet,” the company said in a statement.

    “We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer,” it said, adding that contingency plans are in place to ensure it can continue to serve customers. BLOOMBERG

