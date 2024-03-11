US opens probe into 250,712 Honda vehicles over braking issues

THE US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Monday (Mar 11) launched a preliminary probe into about 250,712 Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles over inadvertent activation of automatic emergency braking.

The NHTSA’s report states that the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received 46 complaints, which included reports of three crashes or fires and two injuries.

The emergency brake issue affects the 2019-to-2022 models of the Honda Insight, a hybrid electric car, and the Honda Passport SUV.

Inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system can increase the risk of a collision, resulting in injury and property damage, according to the NHTSA.

Honda’s North American office was not immediately available for comment.

A preliminary evaluation, or the first phase of an NHTSA investigation, involves a review of consumer complaints or manufacturer service bulletins, which suggest a safety defect may exist. REUTERS

