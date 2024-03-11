US opens probe into 250,712 Honda vehicles over braking issues

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 7:26 pm
The emergency brake issue affects the 2019-to-2022 models of the Honda Insight, a hybrid electric car, and the Honda Passport SUV.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Honda

THE US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Monday (Mar 11) launched a preliminary probe into about 250,712 Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles over inadvertent activation of automatic emergency braking.

The NHTSA’s report states that the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received 46 complaints, which included reports of three crashes or fires and two injuries.

The emergency brake issue affects the 2019-to-2022 models of the Honda Insight, a hybrid electric car, and the Honda Passport SUV.

Inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system can increase the risk of a collision, resulting in injury and property damage, according to the NHTSA.

Honda’s North American office was not immediately available for comment.

A preliminary evaluation, or the first phase of an NHTSA investigation, involves a review of consumer complaints or manufacturer service bulletins, which suggest a safety defect may exist. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

Pilots at Qantas units to strike again amid ongoing pay dispute

Indonesia investigates how two pilots dozed off during Batik Air flight

Westports in RM39.6 billion expansion to tap Port Klang’s bullish prospects

Changes to Singapore’s vehicle population and COE system: What’s the long-term vision?

Red Sea crisis could fan Asia’s inflation anew, delay rate cuts

Tyre-maker Goodyear to close manufacturing plant in Malaysia

Breaking News

Most Popular