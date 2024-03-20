Volkswagen, Mobileye to bring new automated driving functions to series production

VOLKSWAGEN will bring new automated driving technologies to series production as it deepens its partnership with Mobileye in automotive driving technologies, Europe’s biggest carmaker said on Wednesday (Mar 20).

Israeli automotive tech company Mobileye will provide driving assistance software based on its SuperVision and Chauffeur platforms to Volkswagen’s luxury brands, such as Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche.

The technologies, which later will be integrated into Volkswagen’s software unit Cariad, include assistance systems for highway and urban driving, such as automated overtaking on multi-lane highways, automatic stopping at red lights and stop signs, and support in intersections and roundabouts.

“New automated driving functions will significantly boost convenience and safety,” Volkswagen chief executive Oliver Blume said.

Mobileye is also set to supply further automated driving software to Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles unit. REUTERS

