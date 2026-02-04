The Business Times

Volvo cars' sales volumes drop 7% in November-January period in challenging market 

In the full year 2025, sales volumes dropped 7%

Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 04:54 PM
    • Sales volumes for fully electric models rose 13 per cent to account for 24 per cent of all cars sold in the period.
    [COPENHAGEN] Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 177,830 cars in the November-January period, down 7 per cent from the same period a year earlier, it said on Wednesday (Feb 4).

    Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said in a statement sales volumes for fully electric models rose 13 per cent to account for 24 per cent of all cars sold in the period.

    Meanwhile, sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were down 2 per cent.

    “Sales figures from the past three months highlight a challenging market across regions with continued pricing and competitive pressures, further worsened by unfavourable regulatory developments in the US,” Volvo Cars said.

