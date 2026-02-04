Volvo cars' sales volumes drop 7% in November-January period in challenging market
In the full year 2025, sales volumes dropped 7%
- Sales volumes for fully electric models rose 13 per cent to account for 24 per cent of all cars sold in the period. PHOTO: REUTERS
[COPENHAGEN] Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 177,830 cars in the November-January period, down 7 per cent from the same period a year earlier, it said on Wednesday (Feb 4).
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said in a statement sales volumes for fully electric models rose 13 per cent to account for 24 per cent of all cars sold in the period.
Meanwhile, sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were down 2 per cent.
“Sales figures from the past three months highlight a challenging market across regions with continued pricing and competitive pressures, further worsened by unfavourable regulatory developments in the US,” Volvo Cars said.
