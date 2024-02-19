Yemen's Houthis claim attack on ship in the Gulf of Aden, say it could sink

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 5:44 pm Updated Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 5:45 pm
A person watches the news on a Houthi-run TV after a UK-registered ship came under attack in the Red Sea, in Sana'a, Yemen.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Yemen

HOUTHI militants in Yemen said on Monday (Feb 19) they had attacked the Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden and the vessel is now at risk of sinking.

The crew are safe, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement. The Houthis had also shot down a US drone in the port city of Hodeidah, he said.

“The ship was seriously hit which caused it to stop completely. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden,” Sarea said.

The Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-operated general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Sunday that the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion – apparently the same incident.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have made repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait – a route that accounts for about 12 per cent of the world’s shipping traffic – in what they say is an effort to support Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea voyages and take a longer and more expensive route around Africa. US and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.

Ambrey said the ship was heading north during its journey from Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates to Varna, Bulgaria, when the attack occurred.

“The partially laden vessel briefly slowed from 10 to six knots and deviated course, and contacted the Djiboutian Navy, before returning to her previous course and speed,” it said.

The UK maritime agency said it had received a report of an incident 56 kilometres south of Al Mukha, a town on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, and that an explosion close to a vessel had resulted in damage, the agency said in an advisory note. It did not identify the ship.

“Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel,” it said in an updated advisory note early on Monday, adding that the vessel was at anchor and all the crew were safe. REUTERS

