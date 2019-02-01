You are here
NEWS ANALYSIS
Trashed mail a sign of deeper issues at SingPost?
The firm may have overstretched resources in aggressively growing e-commerce business to sustain its lower-margin postal services
RECENT lapses, like an errant postman dumping mail into the dustbin, have led the regulator to rap Singapore Post (SingPost) over the knuckles with a warning of "firm action" if need be.
A slew of options are available to the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), the
