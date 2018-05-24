You are here

Trek 2000 chairman's son appointed group president

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 9:19 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

THE son of Trek 2000's executive chairman and CEO has been appointed group president and executive director of the beleaguered technology firm.

Trek 2000 said after Thursday's trading hours its board of directors has approved the new appointment.

Wayne Tan Joon Yang, 30, will assume the offices of group president and executive director with effect from May 24, 2018.

Mr Tan is the founder and director of private-owned Cloud Stringers, a subsidiary of Trek 2000.

He holds over 2.37 million shares in Trek 2000.

Trek 2000's chairman and CEO Henn Tan has been implicated in a forensic review of the company's dealings. On April 26, the Singapore Exchange slapped a notice of compliance on Trek 2000, demanding that the company hold an extraordinary general meeting as soon as possible to vote on the continued appointment of key executives, including its current CEO and president of operations, sales and customised solutions division Foo Kok Wah.

