You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 International posts 79.7% slide in Q1 net profit to US$112,000

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 9:04 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED technology company Trek 2000 International, which is facing probes by the police and bourse operator, on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in first-quarter earnings.

Net profit came in at US$112,000 for the three months to March 31, down by 79.7 per cent on the US$552,000 clocked the year prior, while revenue fell 48.9 per cent to US$4.29 million.

Earnings per share came in at 0.03 US cent against 0.17 US cent previously, while net asset value was 13.95 US cents, compared with 13.77 US cents as at Dec 31, 2018.

No dividend was recommended, unchanged from the previous year, with the board saying that Trek 2000 "will not be declaring dividend as the company continues to invest in research and development on the latest technology" while it hunts for business expansion opportunities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The thumbdrive maker said it would use its net cash and investment positions to fund "business expansion and higher returns in the short and long term", while also looking at strategic partnerships and tackling consumer wearable, medical and cloud technologies markets.

"The group foresees the industry to remain challenging in the next 12 months as the current market situation is expected to continue," it said in its outlook statement.

"In this difficult period, the group will be selective in exercising priority on projects based on their profitability, and dealing with customers (sic)."

Trek 2000 added in a cautionary statement that "as previously announced, the company is cooperating with the CAD in its ongoing investigations relating to document deficiencies".

The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) began investigations in 2016 into transactions that were later flagged in a report by forensic accountants from RSM Corporate Advisory.

Trek 2000 has said that it may have to make changes to financial statements for FY2015 and FY2016, depending on the outcomes of the police probe and a bourse notice of compliance.

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

No contents
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

doc758tz08eoxg12b4uwdg5_doc725au8tvvvtiy8cjchk.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening