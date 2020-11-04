You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 International reports net loss after tax of US$700,000 for Q3

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 11:16 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

EMBATTLED Trek 2000 International has reported a net loss after tax attributable to owners of the company of US$700,000 in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of US$4,000 for the corresponding quarter last year.

The mainboard-listed company attributed the loss to a decrease in the market price of products in the face of increased competition during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trek 2000 said its interactive consumer solutions division continued to be a key revenue generator, accounting for 79.4 per cent of overall revenue in Q3. Revenue grew to US$7.7 million in Q3, up from US$7.6 million for the year-ago quarter.

However, it incurred a gross loss of 9.4 per cent in Q3, compared to a gross profit margin the same period in 2019, due to a write down of inventory cost during the pandemic.

Interest income fell due to falling interest rates, although the group's other income rose due to foreign exchange gain, it said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company said the company had been adversely affected by the pandemic, as a result of lockdowns and infection-control measures in other countries, which have disrupted the global supply chain and the semiconductor industry. It is expecting the industry to remain challenging in the next 12 months.

The company's founder Henn Tan was fined in August over interested-party transactions and still faces several other charges, although Trek 2000 said previously that the legal proceedings have "no impact on the company's operations and businesses".

Trek 2000's shares closed flat at 7 Singapore cents on Wednesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Kingsmen Creative's Malaysian unit sells Selangor property for RM10m

STI closes 0.75% higher at 2,515.98, with US vote count underway

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Jiutian Chemical with 'buy'

CapitaLand chairman Ng Kee Choe to retire, deputy chairman Miguel Ko appointed successor

CDL appoints Deloitte to evaluate investment in China's Sincere Property

Broker's take: DBS raises target price on FCT, says retail sales rebound may be sustainable

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Kingsmen Creative's Malaysian unit sells Selangor property for RM10m

A MALAYSIA-based subsidiary of communication design and production group Kingsmen Creatives has agreed to sell a...

Nov 4, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US trade deficit narrows for first time in three months

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deficit narrowed for the first time in three months as exports jumped and import growth...

Nov 4, 2020 10:57 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains as election hangs in balance

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the...

Nov 4, 2020 09:57 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters spurn reconciliation panel plan to ease tensions

[BANGKOK] Thai pro-democracy activists rejected a parliament-initiated plan to form a reconciliation committee,...

Nov 4, 2020 09:51 PM
Consumer

British retailer John Lewis to cut 1,500 head office jobs

[LONDON] British retailer John Lewis said on Wednesday it would cut 1,500 head office jobs as part of its strategy...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Democrats' prospects for Senate majority wither after GOP wins

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for