You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trek 2000's Henn Tan steps down as chairman, becomes the group's consultant

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 9:54 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

TREK 2000 announced late on Friday night that Henn Tan has stepped down from his positions in the company as chairman, chief executive and executive director, effective immediately.

Trek 2000 said it intends to appoint him, instead, as the group's consultant for a three-year period, to advise the group on matters relating to, among other things, general strategic and business planning and stakeholder management and administration.

"The board is of the view that it is in the commercial interests of the group to retain the services of Mr Henn Tan as a consultant of the group with his years of valuable experience of the company, knowledge of the industry and his connection and relationship with customers, suppliers, stakeholders and investors.

"Mr Henn Tan will assume the role of chairman emeritus of the group with effect from May 25, 2018," the company said in an exchange filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Tan will be succeeded by Khor Peng Soon as independent non-executive chairman. With such an appointment, the position of lead independent director is no longer required and Mr Khor will relinquish this position, Trek 2000 said.

The group added that Foo Kok Wah has resigned from his position as the group's president of operations, sales and customised solutions division.

Trek 2000 made its announcement after the market had closed, with its counter ending Friday at 15.5 Singapore cents, down 0.64 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Ellipsiz to pay S$10m for half of Kalms Investment

Cortina Q4 profit more than doubles to S$7.8m on better sales margin, retail network expansion

Stamford Land posts Q4 net profit of S$25.6m

IHH Healthcare Q1 profit slides 88% on absence of one-off gain; extends acceptance period for Fortis offer to June 30

SIAS to organise meetings between retail investors and Hyflux in due course

ComfortDelGro terminates stake in Uber's Lion City, forges ahead with private hire plans

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening