You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trendlines, Agriline to invest US$6.1m in portfolio companies

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 10:29 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

AGRILINE, the investment vehicle owned by a trust of which Trendlines' controlling shareholder Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary, plans to make a US$5 million investment into seven of Trendlines' portfolio companies.

Trendlines also plans to invest US$1.1 million in six of its portfolio companies, alongside Agriline, it said on Monday.

Trendlines did not name the portfolio companies.

Two of the investments will be in the form of share-purchase transactions, in which Agriline, and for one of the investments, Agriline and Trendlines, will join existing financing rounds of these portfolio companies, and five investments will be executed as Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) transactions.

Trendlines said: "A SAFE is an equity derivative instrument, by which the SAFE investor commits capital to an investee company today, in exchange for the right to receive shares in the portfolio company when there is a future financing by the portfolio company."

SEE ALSO

Trendlines co-invests in pesticides startup

Neither Agriline nor Mr Tchenguiz possess any influence on the price per share of the respective future equity rounds, which will be determined in the future by third-party investors negotiating with the respective portfolio companies, Trendlines said.

The transactions are contingent upon the execution of the definitive agreements by Trendlines, Agriline and the respective portfolio companies, as well as the necessary approvals from the respective portfolio companies' boards of directors.

Trendlines shares closed flat at S$0.121 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

JEP unit reaches settlement with Korea-domiciled plaintiff YG-1 Co

Talkmed Q4 net profit rises 19%, declares S$0.013 per share dividend

China Everbright Water secures upgrading project for Suzhou plant

5G call for proposal closes with 3 bids received: IMDA

SIA unveils changes to senior management in succession-planning moves

Banyan Tree to debut overwater bungalows at its first Bahamas resort

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 10:05 PM
Companies & Markets

JEP unit reaches settlement with Korea-domiciled plaintiff YG-1 Co

AEROSPACE component maker JEP Holdings said on Monday that its wholly-owned unit JEP Industrades has entered into a...

Feb 17, 2020 09:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Talkmed Q4 net profit rises 19%, declares S$0.013 per share dividend

TALKMED on Monday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$10.9 million, up 18.9 per cent from the same period a year...

Feb 17, 2020 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Thai army to transfer control of land after mass shooting

[BANGKOK] Thailand's army agreed on Monday to transfer management control of 160,000 hectares of commercial land to...

Feb 17, 2020 09:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economic growth slips to 5-year low, rate cuts likely

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy grew at its weakest pace in five years in 2019 as exports and public investments slowed...

Feb 17, 2020 09:07 PM
Government & Economy

Slump in global goods trade to deepen with coronavirus, WTO says

[LONDON] Global trade in goods will likely stay weak in coming months as disruptions from coronavirus in China...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly