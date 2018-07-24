Trendlines ends JV agreement with China PE firm

THE Trendlines Group on Tuesday said it has terminated an agreement with Shoushan Wealth Holdings.

The Israel-based medtech incubator had in August last year set up a joint venture with Chinese private-equity firm Shoushan Wealth to help Trendlines' medtech portfolio companies, as well as other Israeli, Singaporean and other medical companies, penetrate the Chinese market.

This included then helping companies establish manufacturing capabilities in China, obtain regulatory approval for the sale of products in China, and manage strategic partner relationships.

"The company intends to continue to seek similar and other business opportunities in China," Trendlines said.

Shares of Trendlines closed unchanged at S$0.12 on Tuesday.