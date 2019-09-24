Trendlines gets conditional investment commitments of up to US$22m

You are here

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 7:47 PM
nishar@sph.com.sgNisha_BT

CATALIST-LISTED startup incubator The Trendlines Group has received conditional commitments of up to US$22 million for its new Singapore-based venture fund, Trendlines Agrifood.

The conditional investment commitments were made by Temasek, Librae Holdings - which is an entity related to UK business tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz - and an additional South-east Asian investor, it said. Trendlines, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trendlines Agrifood Innovation Centre, will act as the fund's manager.

The amount of up to US$22 million includes the commitment previously reported in July, when it announced a S$10.88 million injection from Librae.

The fund will invest in new, innovation-based agrifood tech companies in Singapore as well as foreign agrifood firms. It will set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Trendlines shares last traded at 7.8 Singapore cents.

