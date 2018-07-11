Trendlines names Haim Brosh as CFO, joint company secretary and compliance officer

CATALIST-LISTED startup incubator, Trendlines, has appointed Haim Brosh as its chief financial officer (CFO), joint company secretary and compliance officer, the company announced on Tuesday. He has been the company’s financial controller since 2014.

Mr Brosh has more than 20 years of experience in senior and executive-level accounting and management positions at public and private companies. Previously, he served as CFO of public-listed Elul Tamarynd Ltd and SHL Telemedicine Ltd - a public company in the medical device arena, and was divisional director of finance and North American controller at Amdocs Inc.

"Haim has been a central member of our finance team since joining Trendlines in 2014 and played an important role in preparing the company for its public listing and financial reporting since," said Trendlines chairman and chief executive officer Steve Rhodes.

"His experience and skills will contribute greatly in leading the finance department - and Trendlines - forward."