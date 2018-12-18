You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trendlines plans to launch agrifood tech innovation centre in Singapore

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 9:54 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE Trendlines Group on Tuesday said it intends to open a Singapore-based innovation centre focused on developing agrifood technologies, and is planning to raise a US$40 million venture fund to invest in and support early-stage agrifood tech.

It added that it will act as the new fund's general partner. That said, no definitive agreements have been entered into at this point in time.

The Israel- and Singapore-based investment and innovation commercialisation company said the new agrifood tech centre aims to leverage technological and scientific knowledge in Singapore and the region with Trendlines' experience and know-how in investing in and building companies to accelerate technology development and investment in South-east Asia's agrifood supply chain.

The centre will operate on two parallel tracks: (1) creating new, innovation-based, agrifood tech companies in Singapore; and (2) investing in foreign agrifood companies establishing their Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Trendlines will bring new and novel solutions to agricultural and food production challenges through commercial endeavours that will broaden economic growth, enhance development in the agrifood life sciences, and contribute to a flourishing ecosystem in the region as a whole," it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange. 

Trendlines chairman and CEO Steve Rhodes said: "Expanding our activities in Singapore into agritech allows us to expand and develop the agrifood tech ecosystem in the country while broadening our activities and managing new capital without dilution to our shareholders." 

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

doc738va4tv2067js1bnkj_doc6vuai8p03js1cmdz2op8.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

banyantree.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening