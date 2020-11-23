You are here

Trendlines unit expands MOU with National Healthcare Group

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 6:53 PM
TRENDLINES Medical Singapore (TMS), a unit of Catalist-listed The Trendlines Group, has renewed and expanded a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Healthcare Group (NHG) to co-develop innovative healthcare solutions.

In a Monday bourse filing after the market close, Trendlines said that TMS will extend its strategic partnership with NHG to the following fields: dermatology, infectious diseases, population health, chronic diseases, ageing and rehabilitation.

The renewed MOU has two new objectives. One is to establish focused group studies comprising NHG physicians, Trendlines' executives and other guests to exchange knowledge on trends and commercial opportunities. The other is to leverage the capabilities of Trendlines' labs in Singapore and Israel on upstream research projects.

TMS and NHG inked their first MOU in November 2017, and have since worked closely to identify clinical needs, and collaborated on "creative ideation". This has been facilitated by the NHG Centre for Medical Technologies and Innovations.

The partnership has resulted in the establishment of nine companies, which are incubated by TMS. Three of them are involved in upcoming clinical studies at NHG Institutions, addressing acute clinical challenges.

"The initial three years of collaborating with NHG have been very engaging and fruitful. The partnership has benefited from both the strong clinical standing of the hospitals and physicians of NHG, as well as the market knowledge and engineering/technological expertise of Trendlines," said Eric Loh, CEO of TMS.

Benjamin Seet, deputy group CEO (Education & Research) and group chief research officer of NHG, added: "The outcome speaks for itself - nine novel projects leading to the formation of nine new companies in just three years. This reflects the innovation potential here at NHG, and how our partnership with Trendlines Medical has accelerated projects into the clinic."

Shares of Trendlines closed at S$0.093 on Monday, up 3.33 per cent.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for