Tritech bags S$23m contract for Phase 1 of Jurong Region MRT line

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 11:07 PM
WATER and environmental group Tritech on Thursday said that its subsidiary has been awarded a S$23 million contract by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the construction of Phase 1 of the Jurong Region MRT line. 

The stations that Tritech Consultants will design and build are Hong Kah (JS4), Corporation (JS5), Jurong West (JS6), Bahar Junction (JS7) and Boon Lay (JS8).  

The group will also build several MRT viaducts and a linkway structure for this train line in western Singapore. 

The Jurong Region Line, Singapore's seventh MRT line, will add 24 new stations to the overall MRT network. It is expected to open in three phases, starting from 2026. 

Under Tritech's contract with the LTA, consultants will be appointed for the provision of qualified-person supervision, which includes a specialist supervision team for construction, supervision and review services for the aforementioned projects, said the group in a statement. 

Construction is expected to start on July 13, 2020, and is estimated to be completed on March 30, 2026. 

Tritech Consultants will provide to LTA therequired security deposit and performance guarantee by the group within the stipulated timeline set by LTA, said the group. 

It noted that the contract is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated earnings per share andnet tangible assets per share of the group for the current financial year ending March 31, 2021. 

Shares of Tritech closed down 0.1 Singapore cents to 1.5 cents on Thursday. 

