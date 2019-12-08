You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tritech drops proposed share placement of 110.8m shares

Sun, Dec 08, 2019 - 8:12 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

TRITECH Group has dropped its proposed share placement after taking into consideration the volatility of its share price, among other factors.

The Catalist-listed high-technology oriented engineering products and services company said in a regulatory filing on Dec 7 that it has scrapped the proposal to place out up to 110,824,743 new ordinary shares.

The company has mutually agreed with the placement agent to drop the placement exercise, after considering "the volatility of the company's shareprice".  Tritech price has declined steadily from S$0.043 on Nov 21, when the placement proposal was announced, to S$0.024 on Dec 6.

Also, it is axing the introducer agreement in relation to the proposed share placement

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

ayondo in negative equity position after recognising CHF49.8m gain in Q3

Forise: CEO resigned due to remuneration disagreement

Miyoshi's financial statements get qualified opinion from auditors

IReit Global enters Spain, acquiring 4 office buildings

Magnus Energy's requisitioning shareholders call for own EGM

The magnificent seven that beat red hot S-Reits in 2019

BREAKING

Dec 8, 2019 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

ayondo in negative equity position after recognising CHF49.8m gain in Q3

FINTECH company ayondo Ltd has recognised a gain of 49.8 million Swiss francs (S$68.5 million) in the third quarter...

Dec 8, 2019 05:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Forise: CEO resigned due to remuneration disagreement

MAINBOARD-LISTED Forise International commented that its chief executive officer (CEO) resigned four months into the...

Dec 8, 2019 05:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi's financial statements get qualified opinion from auditors

MIYOSHI's independent auditors, BDO, have furnished a qualified opinion on the group's financial statements for the...

Dec 8, 2019 04:29 PM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global enters Spain, acquiring 4 office buildings

IReit Global has partnered with Tikehau Capital to enter the Spanish market with an acquisition of four freehold...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly