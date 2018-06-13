Tritech Group unit wins S$4.6m Changi Airport Group contract

TRITECH Group subsidiary Tritech Engineering & Testing (Singapore) has been awarded a S$4.6 million contract by Changi Airport Group for the provision of soil investigation services at Changi Airport Terminal 5, the group said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night.

The commencement date for services is June 18, with completion on April 17, 2020, unless terminated earlier or extended as provided in the conditions of the contract. There is no defects liability period.

Tritech Engineering is one of the largest site investigation specialists in Singapore. The contract includes the provision of all personnel, labour, materials and everything necessary for the proper execution of the services; the supply of all necessary equipment, plant and tools required; carrying out geotechnical investigations on land; performing associated field and laboratory tests, and submitting all acquired information and results to Changi Aiport Group.

The contract is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the current financial year ending Mar 31, 2019.