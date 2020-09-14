Tritech makes foray into sanitiser, disinfectant industry

WATER and environment firm Tritech Group on Monday said it has expanded to the sanitiser and disinfectant industry with a newly developed product.

The proprietary product, VaVie Clean Wash Sanitize (CWS), was created using the group's water and membrane technology and expertise, Catalist-listed Tritech said in a press statement on Monday.

The National Environment Agency, the Singapore Food Agency and the Health Sciences Authority have given their in-principle approval for the sale and manufacturing of the product in Singapore, as the ingredients are classified as non-hazardous and of food grade quality, Tritech added.

Produced with purified water and food-grade materials by using electrical ionisation technology, VaVie CWS is an environmentally friendly, odourless, colourless and alcohol-free cleaning solution with high alkalinity, Tritech noted.

According to the company, the product has been tested by Microchem Laboratory in the US and found to be effective in killing more than 99.9 per cent of bacteria and at least 99.9 per cent of human coronaviruses after 15 seconds. It can also be used to remove stubborn oil and dirt stains, sterilise surfaces and wash fruits and vegetables, Tritech said.

Given the increased emphasis on personal hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak, there is now a "vast opportunity" in the sanitiser and disinfectant industry, the company noted.

Its managing director Jeffrey Wang said the industry's growth reflects a change in consumer behaviour and increased awareness about cleanliness.

"This presented a unique opportunity for the group to diversify its product lines and expand its revenue streams," Mr Wang added.

Tritech is looking to sell the product to the retail, commercial and industrial markets. This will allow the group's advanced membrane and water technology to expand from municipal and industrial application into household, individual and office use.

Tritech has production facilities in Singapore and Qingdao, China for Vavie CWS. Batch production has started, and the new product is expected to contribute to revenue in this financial year ending March 31, 2021.

As at 3.22pm on Monday, Tritech shares were trading at 1.5 Singapore cents, up 0.2 cent or 15.4 per cent.