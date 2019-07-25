You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tritech requests trading halt pending announcement

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 4:07 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED Tritech Group has called for a trading halt pending the release of an announcement, it said in a regulatory update on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the halt, the group was trading at three Singapore cents, down 0.1 cent or 3.2 per cent. It last closed on Wednesday at 3.1 cents, up 0.2 cent or 6.9 per cent.

The engineering firm recently completed a share placement to raise S$1 million, S$950,000 of which would be used for working capital. The exercise saw four individuals introduced by current private investor, Tan Chin Tuan, subscribing for shares in the group, Tritech said in an announcement on July 7.

The placement has since completed on July 18.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Singtel expands its VIA mobile payment alliance to Japan

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Citic Envirotech to 'hold' following earnings slump

Libra Group calls for trading halt pending announcement

Cache Logistics Trust posts 6.9% drop in Q2 DPU to 1.321 S cents

First Sponsor Q2 earnings up 24.7% to S$15.1m

AA Reit posts flat Q1 DPU at 2.5 Singapore cents

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for pound rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx_2507.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Delistings on SGX expected to continue in H2 even at higher prices: analysts

nz_AIRPORT_250754.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: poll

AK_jbe_2507.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee risks indigestion with US coffee deal

Jul 25, 2019
Real Estate

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space remained stable in Q2: JTC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly