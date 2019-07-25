Tritech requests trading halt pending announcement

CATALIST-LISTED Tritech Group has called for a trading halt pending the release of an announcement, it said in a regulatory update on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the halt, the group was trading at three Singapore cents, down 0.1 cent or 3.2 per cent. It last closed on Wednesday at 3.1 cents, up 0.2 cent or 6.9 per cent.

The engineering firm recently completed a share placement to raise S$1 million, S$950,000 of which would be used for working capital. The exercise saw four individuals introduced by current private investor, Tan Chin Tuan, subscribing for shares in the group, Tritech said in an announcement on July 7.

The placement has since completed on July 18.