You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tritech responds to SGX's queries over its sanitiser and cleaning product

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 7:27 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

IN RESPONSE to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) regarding its newly developed sanitiser and cleaning product, Tritech Group on Tuesday said it had written to three government public-health agencies to obtain their approval and clearance for the manufacture and sale of the product.

Based on the responses the group received from the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), its board of directors concluded that the agencies had given their in-principle approval for the manufacture and sale of the product, given that they either said they had no objections or did not require the company to obtain specific licences.

On Sept 14, Tritech announced that it had expanded to the sanitiser and disinfectant industry with its proprietary product called VaVie Clean Wash Sanitize (CWS), which was developed using the group's water and membrane technology.

In a statement, it said that NEA, HSA and SFA had "in principle approved the manufacture and sales of the CWS product in Singapore as the ingredients were classified as non-hazardous and of food-grade quality".

Following this statement, NEA contacted the group by e-mail on Sept 17, asking it to clarify its statement, which then led to Tritech's clarification on Sept 18.

SEE ALSO

SGX and India's National Stock Exchange drop arbitration, agree to work on trading link

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In this second statement, the group clarified that it "should not be implied that NEA, SFA or HSA authorised or endorsed the CWS product".

Tritech added that NEA had informed the group that "no hazardous substances licence or permit from (the agency) was required for the import, export, local sale, buy locally, store and use" of the CWS product; HSA said no clearance was needed from its end for the import or supply of the product as hand sanitisers did not need approval by the agency. SFA said it had "no objection to the use of the CWS product to wash fruit and vegetables".

The group said on Tuesday that its CWS product appears in the list of household products on NEA's website (for surface disinfection of Covid-19), which the NEA e-mail clarified was meant to provide a reference source for the general public, and did not represent approval for the manufacture and sale of the product.

The company added that its Sept 14 statement was to inform shareholders and the public that the group had obtained clearance from the relevant government agencies for the manufacture and sale of its product.

"It was not the intention of the company to mislead or give the impression that such agencies had authorised or endorsed the product."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Keppel Capital surpasses half of target commitments for new US$500m fund

SGX and India's National Stock Exchange drop arbitration, agree to work on trading link

Asian Healthcare Specialists finishes early bond redemption under deal with Heliconia unit

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Rich Capital plans review to protect JV investments, look into potential breaches

Ethical chocolate gets a boost with cocoa-trading giant Olam tracing origins

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 07:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Suisse CEO sees slowdown at wealth unit

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse Group chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said he expects the wealth management business...

Sep 22, 2020 06:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Capital surpasses half of target commitments for new US$500m fund

KEPPEL Corp's asset-management arm has crossed the halfway mark in target commitments for a US$500 million regional...

Sep 22, 2020 06:40 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX and India's National Stock Exchange drop arbitration, agree to work on trading link

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) and India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) have inked a formal agreement over their...

Sep 22, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 22, 2020 06:24 PM
Life & Culture

A London caper with a car James Bond would never drive

[LONDON] What the burglars lacked in panache, they made up for in their ability to stymie London police after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.