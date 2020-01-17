You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tritech subsidiary secures S$6.76m contract from PUB

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 11:22 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

TRITECH Engineering and Testing (Singapore), a unit of Catalist-listed Tritech Group, has secured a S$6.76 million contract for the installation of dam-monitoring instruments for Singapore reservoirs from the Public Utilities Board (PUB). 

In a Friday bourse filing, Tritech said that the scope of the contract includes designing a dam automation instrumentation monitoring system, carrying out engineering studies and supplying geotechnical instruments. 

The contract begins on Jan 23 and the completion date is expected to be Jan 22, 2028. The contract is not expected to impact earnings for the current financial year ending March. 

Tritech shares closed at S$0.024 on Friday, up 0.2 cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust manager to name new CEO, extends loan facilities

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

Union Gas plans purchase of Defu Lane HQ for S$10.5m

SCI takes S$54m hit from criminal, civil claims over China wastewater discharge

EHT’s largest shareholder Frank Yuan pares stake to 10.69%

Teckwah consolidates logistics operations for efficiency

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust manager to name new CEO, extends loan facilities

THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust will appoint Dasin Holdings executive Lily Wang as its new CEO from March...

Jan 17, 2020 11:06 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Jan 17, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

Greta warns world leaders at climate protest before Davos

[LAUSANNE] Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg issued a warning to world leaders at a protest in the Swiss...

Jan 17, 2020 10:51 PM
Consumer

Billionaire Ambani's Reliance posts record profits on consumer strength

[MUMBAI] Reliance Industries' December-quarter profit jumped 13.5 per cent to another record, as the Indian oil-to-...

Jan 17, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly