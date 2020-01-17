Tritech subsidiary secures S$6.76m contract from PUB

TRITECH Engineering and Testing (Singapore), a unit of Catalist-listed Tritech Group, has secured a S$6.76 million contract for the installation of dam-monitoring instruments for Singapore reservoirs from the Public Utilities Board (PUB).

In a Friday bourse filing, Tritech said that the scope of the contract includes designing a dam automation instrumentation monitoring system, carrying out engineering studies and supplying geotechnical instruments.

The contract begins on Jan 23 and the completion date is expected to be Jan 22, 2028. The contract is not expected to impact earnings for the current financial year ending March.

Tritech shares closed at S$0.024 on Friday, up 0.2 cent.