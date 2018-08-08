You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Triyards gets US$3.8m from pledged loan, faces wind-up petition

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 10:27 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

TRIYARDS, the listed yard operating arm of insolvent offshore and marine group Ezra Holdings, has received the balance US$3.8 million of a promised US$5 million lifeline from Ferrell Vanguard Fund SPC.

The additional cash landed as creditors piled claims and served a winding-up petition on it.

Triyards said on Wednesday the balance of the loan pledged by Ferrell was disbursed on Monday after certain terms of an exclusivity agreement signed on Feb 12 by the the two parties were amended.

It did not disclose the amendments but added that a 180-day exclusivity period extended to Ferrell for the purpose of drawing up a comprehensive restructuring plan has kicked in on the disbursement of the balance loan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The restructuring plan will involve a further injection of no less than US$50 million, either in debt or equity financing, for Triyards. 

On Monday, Triyards was served an originating summon filed by Ocean Energy Ventures that seeks to wind up the yard group.

Ocean Energy Ventures is claiming US$2.1 million against Triyards.  Triyards said discussions are ongoing with this trade creditor and it hoped to achieve "a positive resolution of the matter".

Other lenders and creditors have also pursued legal actions and piled claims on Triyards and its subsidiaries.

Triyards has received letters of demand from certain lenders for claims amounting to about US$80.1 million.  These include US$32.1 million of some US$37.1 million lenders are claiming against the group's subsidiary, Saigon Offshore Fabrication And Engineering (SOFEL).

SOFEL "has been in productive discussions with its lenders … and the execution of the exclusivity agreement with Ferrell is likely to assist in these discussions", the group said.

In addition, certain subsidiaries of Triyards have received statutory demands and litigation claims from their suppliers amounting to US$7.5 million. A supplier has gone one step further to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against one Triyards subsidiary for a claim of about US$1.2 million.

Ferrell has extended support to Triyards' subsidiaries to help ease their liquidity crunch. The former has entered into two separate sales agreements with SOFEL and Saigon Shipyard Company  for the sale and supply of tools and equipment.  Each subsidiary has already received US$0.995 million of the agreed US$1 million of lump-sum consideration.  

"Ferrell is prepared to enter into similar contracts to provide additional liquidity of US$4.2 million," Triyards added.

Meanwhile, SOFEL has received a notice of termination for a contract dated Oct 10, 2016 for the construction of a floating dock valued at US$15.2 million.

The client behind this contract has claimed US$3.9 million from the refund guarantee and performance bond provided by the bank on termination of the contract.

Triyards went into trading suspension last September, six months after its parent group, Ezra Holdings, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pm.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

PM says strong economy and sound finances needed to sustain building of S'pore in next 50 years

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-08-06T044712Z_503813928_RC15C666AE50_RTRMADP_3_SINGTEL-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening