You are here
Troubled firms wait too long to restructure and bounce back: lawyer
Top lawyer Patrick Ang says 'fear of failure' culture has resulted in firms asking for help too late
Singapore
ASIAN societies' aversion to failure has given bankruptcy a bad name it does not deserve, according to a top lawyer.
This stigma surrounding corporate restructuring and insolvency means ailing companies often wait too long to call in the experts, says Patrick Ang, the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg